Bizman gets extortion call from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Mumbai businessman receives extortion call for Rs 20 lakh from member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The Dindoshi police on Friday registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the businessman who is a resident of the western suburb of Malad.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 22 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 15:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Mumbai-based businessman allegedly received an extortion call from a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanding Rs 20 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The Dindoshi police on Friday registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the businessman who is a resident of the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

The complainant has stated that he received a call from an unknown number on Thursday night and the caller introduced himself as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he said.

The caller demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant in the name of the jailed gangster, the official said.

A case under section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) has been registered and the police are collecting information about the caller, he added.

India News
Mumbai
extortion
Lawrence Bishnoi

