Mumbai court stays summon to Mamata Banerjee

A Mumbai Sessions Court on Friday stayed the summons issued by a Magistrate’s Court asking West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to appear before it on March 2.

Special Session Judge Rahul Rokde adjourned the further hearing till 25 March and also called for a record from the Magistrate’s Court.

Banerjee’s lawyer Majeed Memon, a senior NCP leader and former Rajya Sabha member, along with advocates Waseem Pangekar, Mateen Qureshi and Khalil Girkar denied the charges levelled against her and said that complain is politically motivated and fielded by a member of BJP.

She was summoned in connection with a case filed against her for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem.

BJP functionaries Vivekanand Gupta, an advocate by profession, had approached the Magistrate court in Mazagaon and sought that an FIR be registered against her.

Metropolitan Magistrate PI Mokashi issued "process" against her and asked to appear on March 2 before the court.

On December 1, at a function held at the YB Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai, Banerjee was seen sitting and singing the national anthem and later she stood up and sang two verses and abruptly stopped singing the national anthem.

