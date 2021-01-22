Mumbai drug racket: NCB raids 4 places in Dongri, nabs 1

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday raided four places in the Dongri area of south Mumbai and arrested one person in connection with a drug racket busted earlier, an official said.

The NCB, which is investigating a drug network being operated by the underworld, had earlier arrested one Chinku Pathan alias Parvez Khan, an alleged aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and two others, he said.

"Raids led by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede uncovered a drug laboratory in Dongri. It was being operated by one Arif Burjwala who is on the run," he said.

"Burjwala is Pathan's boss. The accused have been selling drugs for the past five years. During the raids, we have arrested one more person," Wankhede said.

Officials said evidence gathered suggest the involvement of the underworld in the racket and drugs to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore may have been peddled by it in the past five years.