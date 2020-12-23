Mumbai hotels to ring in New Year celebrations on 'Thailand Time'

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has asked its members hotels and restaurants in the State to gear up for early celebrations on New Year’s Eve coinciding with "Thailand Time".

With the Maharashtra government announcing a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in Mumbai and other municipal areas, hotels and restaurants have decided to ring in the New Year Eve celebrations one-and-a-half-hour early.

The HRAWI has opined that ending the year earlier is a fitting tribute to the hospitality industry's never say die attitude and welcome the New Year filled with hope and promise.

The apex association has also stated that while the curfew will disrupt the hospitality industry’s plans, it appreciates the government’s pre-emptive measures to allay any threat of the Covid-19 pandemic’s second wave.

“Like every year, Mumbai will have its celebrations this year too, albeit a little earlier. The government is doing its best to help keep its citizens safe and we see the intent behind the decision. But if it’s celebrations that Mumbaikars want, we will give it to them while ensuring that all norms and safety measures are adhered to. This is probably even better as people will get to be at their homes at midnight to bring in the New Year with their families,” says Sherry Bhatia, President, HRAWI.

HRAWI member establishments are planning to "align celebrations with Thailand" and may even host virtual celebrations synchronised with them.

“The Hospitality industry wants to put the last eight months behind and instead look forward to the remaining eight days left in the year. We have braved the storm and have decidedly put the worst behind us. Nothing is going to dampen our spirits and we will emerge stronger than before. We welcome Mumbaikars to come to join us in the last celebrations of the season, to bid farewell to 2020, and to usher in 2021 with lots of optimism, faith, and hope,” concludes Pradeep Shetty, Senior Vice President, HRAWI.