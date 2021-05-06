Mumbai: Man converts his rickshaw into an ambulance

Mumbai resident Dattatraya Sawant, an English teacher by profession, drives a rickshaw to make ends meet. But amid the tragedies of Covid-19, he has taken up another job and converted his autorickshaw into an ambulance of sorts to ferry Covid patients for free.

The rickshaw bears a board at the rear mentioning the services he provides along with his phone number. Every time Sawant takes a patient to a hospital, he says it is like visiting a temple and seeking God's blessings.

Sawant, a 47-year-old Ghatkopar resident, is a part-time English teacher at Gyansagar Vidya Mandir School and runs an auto in the Mumbai Suburban district.

“This is a national crisis and we all need to contribute a bit. I am driving an autorickshaw for my daily earnings but I thought that I can help people as well,” Sawant told DH.

Sawant started on April 15 when strict lockdown-type curbs were enforced in Mumbai. “The lockdown has been extended and I am continuing,” he said.

He purchased PPE kits and face guards. “I have sanitizers with me…as soon as I receive a call, I sanitize the autorickshaw…take the patient to the hospital or Covid care centres or from hospitals to home…and then again sanitize the autorickshaw,” he said, adding that till date, he has ferried over 30 to 35 patients.

Asked about his routine, he said: “I teach from 7 am to 12.30 pm. Then, I come home and rest for a couple of hours and then, start off in the autotickshaw. I am on call 24x7. Coronavirus is a disease which everyone fears but if everyone starts fearing, who will help people…let us fight together.”

“Many of the Covid-19 patients die as they do not get treatment in time. Ambulances are not available or rates are unaffordable…people call me and I am there," he said.

Legendary cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted about Sawant. “Dattatraya Sawant, a school teacher by profession and a part-time autorickshaw driver, gives free rickshaw rides to Covid patients. He picks up and drops patients from the hospital without charging them. Hats off to his noble initiative. Pray that we overcome this soon,” he said.