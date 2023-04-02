Mumbai: Man held for raping mentally-challenged girl

Mumbai: Man held for raping mentally-challenged girl

After returning home, the girl confided in her parents who approached the police

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 02 2023, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 18:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The accused lured the 11-year-old girl under the pretext of offering her fruits and food to his room and sexually assaulted her on Saturday afternoon.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Rape victim turns hostile but court relies on witnesses and medical proof to hand 10-year RI to man

After returning home, the girl confided in her parents who approached the police, an official said. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), the official added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Crimes against women
Crime
rape

Related videos

What's Brewing

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 