Mumbai museum head elected to American Academy

Mumbai museum head elected to American Academy

With his election, Mukherjee joins the company of several emeritus personalities — John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 10 2022, 13:56 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 13:56 ist
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya of Mumbai. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In what comes as a remarkable moment of pride for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya of Mumbai in its centenary year, the museum’s Director General Sabyasachi Mukherjee has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as an International Honorary Member. 

With his election, Mukherjee joins the company of several emeritus personalities - from founders John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, and George Washington to Ralph Waldo Emerson, Maria Mitchell, and Alexander Graham Bell.

Other distinguished members of the Academy have included John F Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr, Martha Graham etc. International Honorary Members have also included Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela.

“We are proud of this prestigious association and look forward to bring the East and West closer through a shared human history and common cultural heritage,” the CSMVS said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
arts
US
India News

What's Brewing

What your eyes reveal about your health

What your eyes reveal about your health

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

Rakhigarhi dig throws up complex city, drainage

Rakhigarhi dig throws up complex city, drainage

Warhol's famed Monroe portrait sells for $195 million

Warhol's famed Monroe portrait sells for $195 million

Meta opens first physical store

Meta opens first physical store

 