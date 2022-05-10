Mumbai museum head elected to American Academy

In what comes as a remarkable moment of pride for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya of Mumbai in its centenary year, the museum’s Director General Sabyasachi Mukherjee has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as an International Honorary Member.

With his election, Mukherjee joins the company of several emeritus personalities - from founders John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, and George Washington to Ralph Waldo Emerson, Maria Mitchell, and Alexander Graham Bell.

Other distinguished members of the Academy have included John F Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr, Martha Graham etc. International Honorary Members have also included Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela.

“We are proud of this prestigious association and look forward to bring the East and West closer through a shared human history and common cultural heritage,” the CSMVS said in a statement.