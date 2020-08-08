Mumbai police investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case professionally, but will go by what Supreme Court says: Anil Deshmukh

Will go by what SC says on SSR's death case: Deshmukh

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 08 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 16:03 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: DH File Photo

The Mumbai police is investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput “very professionally” but would go by the decision of Supreme Court, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

“The Mumbai police is investigating the matter very professionally,” Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur.

“The Supreme Court’s hearing is scheduled on August 11, we will go by what the Supreme Court says,” the senior NCP leader said.

