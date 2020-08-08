Mumbai police investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case professionally, but will go by what Supreme Court says: Anil Deshmukh

The Mumbai police is investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput “very professionally” but would go by the decision of Supreme Court, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

“The Mumbai police is investigating the matter very professionally,” Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur.

“The Supreme Court’s hearing is scheduled on August 11, we will go by what the Supreme Court says,” the senior NCP leader said.