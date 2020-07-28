Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 figures in 3 months

In what comes as a shot in the arm in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai has recorded the lowest figures in nearly three months.

On Monday, Mumbai, the financial capital of India, recorded 1,033 cases taking the total to 1,10,120.

The death toll in Mumbai stands at 6,129.

State environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted that on Tuesday the new cases were of the order of 700.

He also said that the government is currently working in bringing the cases down in the entire Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and elsewhere in Maharashtra.

"The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai & that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day, 8776. This is 'Chase the Virus' in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months," Aaditya said.

However, he asked people of Mumbai not to lower the guard and must wear masks.

"Mumbai will see more testing with chase the virus initiative of the BMC. It is also the only city to have liberalised testing and allowed citizens to “test at will”," he said.

Aaditya said that the 'Chase the Virus' model of Mumbai is being implemented in MMR actively that has seen a ramping up of facilities in the past few weeks.

Along with MMR, rest of Maharashtra too is taking all efforts to tackle Covid-19 pandemic effectively, he said.

According to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai now has over 21,000 active cases.

The recovery rate is 73 per cent while doubling rate is 68 days.

So far, over 4.85 lakh tests have been done.

The overall growth from 20-26 July is 1.03 per cent.