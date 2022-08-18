Mumbai’s BEST gets India’s first AC double-decker bus

The city received the country’s first unique electric double-decker air-conditioned bus, Switch EiV 22, to be used for public transportation.

The bus would be included in the fleet run by BrihanMumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), the civic transporter of India’s financial capital. The bus was formally launched by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

The Switch EiV 22 was designed, developed and manufactured in India by Ashok Leyland.

“There is a need to transform the country’s transport system, looking from a long-term perspective. With a focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low carbon footprint and high passenger density integrated Electric Vehicle (EV) mobility ecosystem. With growing consumer demand for greener transport solutions, the government’s vision and policies aim to encourage higher adoption of electric vehicles,” Gadkari said during the launch.

The Switch EiV 22 is a significant achievement in terms of all the bells and whistles in a bus—making it the world’s first—standard-floor, air-conditioned, electric double-decker, with wider door on rear overhang and a rear staircase.

The double decker has a lightweight aluminium body construction, which offers higher passenger to weight ratio and a competitive cost per km, per passenger.

The bus also boasts of wide front and rear doors, two staircases and an emergency door complying with the latest safety standards, which is all packed in contemporary styling and feel-good interiors and exteriors.

Ashok Hinduja, the chairman of Hinduja Group—the parent company of the automotive manufacturer Ashok Leyland—said the new zero-emission double-decker bus will deliver a cleaner and more sustainable future, reinforcing our commitment for India and the globe.

“The Switch EiV 22 is designed and developed to meet Indian conditions, while at the same time providing superior customer comfort and delight. Mumbai and double-deckers are synonymous with public transport, and we are certain that Switch EiV 22 will not only bring back fond memories for Mumbaikars, but will transform the public transport space in terms of sustainability and footprint which is the need of the hour in India,” said Mahesh Babu, CEO of Switch Mobility, India, and COO of Switch Mobility Ltd.

The Switch electric double decker can ferry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single decker bus with just 18 per cent increase in kerb weight. The architecture of the double decker uses a 650 V system, an officer said.

The air-conditioning system in the vehicle offers effective cooling in India’s hot climate conditions, while the optimised seating for 65 passengers is the maximum number of seats to be offered in the given footprint, an official said.

Each seat has a lightweight cushion, and the interiors come with car-like comfort. This state-of-the-art electric double-decker serves as an ideal solution for urban commuting, as they occupy less road, terminal and depot floor space per seated passenger, said a company official.