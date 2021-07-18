Mumbai, suburbs receive intense rainfall overnight; several places inundated

Several places in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan area were inundated following intense rainfall overnight.

The Maharashtra government, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and the North Konkan districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad are on alert.

The Disaster Management Unit is also on the job.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister, said the situation is being monitored.

"As of 3 am, rainfall measured by IMD. Some places have crossed 200 mm now. Mumbai has faced an extremely intense system of precipitation accompanied by thundering. The BMC pumps are operational and officers are on ground," Thackeray said.

Mumbai has faced an extremely intense system of precipitation accompanied by thundering. The @mybmc pumps are operational & officers are on ground. Call 1916 for support please.

KS Hosalikar, Head SID, Climate & Research Services, Pune, said: "Extremely Heavy rainfall realized so far and severe floodings observed due to very very intense spell in a very short time."

Rainfall in Mumbai and around at 3.30am 18 th Jul.

Extremely Heavy rainfall realized so far & severe floodings observed due to very very intense spell in a very short time. @mybmc & State DM Authority @DisasterState & other agencies are on job with full force.

TC

The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai during the day.