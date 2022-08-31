Mumbai wakes up to 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' chants as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin

Amid chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya', the 10-day-long Ganeshutsav commenced in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra on Wednesday with people welcoming Lord Ganesha.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the ‘sthaapna’ puja was performed followed by traditional aartis for Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed, pot-bellied God of wisdom, is considered to bring in prosperity and good fortune. Ganapati stands as a symbol of knowledge and known as ‘Vighnaharta’ - conqueror of obstacles.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also performed Ganesh aarti at Varsha, the official CM residence at Malabar Hill in Mumbai.

Last two years, the celebrations were a low-key affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, this time, the Maharashtra government removed all the restrictions. Ganesh Chaturthi is the biggest festival in Maharashtra – with the golden triangle of Mumbai Metropolitan Region-Pune-Nashik being the epicentre of the celebrations.

In Mumbai, there was festive look at Lalbaug's Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Gully, Tejukaya Mandal; GSB Seva Mandal at Matunga-Kings’ Circle; GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samiti, Wadala; Kethwadi, 11th Lane, Kethwadi, 12th Lane; Sahyadri Mandal, Tilak Nagar-Chembur; Shri Bal Gopal Ganesh Utsav Mandal, Marine Lines; Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Fort; Andheri-cha-Raja or the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samitee at Andheri.

In Pune, there were huge gatherings at Tulsi Baug Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, Shree Kasba Ganpati and Kesri Wada Ganpati.

In Nagpur, people thronged Tekdi Ganpati, Adasa Ganesh Mandir, Ashtadashbhuja Ganesh Mandir at Ramtek and Reshambaug Ganpati.

The public celebrations of Ganeshutsav was inspired by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893 when Shree Kasba Ganpati Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Kasba Peth area of Pune and Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Sanstha at Keshavji Naik Chawl at Khadilkar Road in Girgaum in Mumbai held the celebrations. Thereafter, it spread to other parts of Mumbai and Pune and elsewhere.