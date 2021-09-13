Mumbaikars come up with unique themes for Ganesha festival muted by Covid-19

The 10-day-long 'Ganeshotsav' may be a low-key affair because of Covid-19 restrictions and the incessant rainfall in the Mumbai metropolitan region but it has not dampened people's spirits.

Mumbaikars have come out with unique themes to celebrate the festival in which the blessings of the pot-bellied elephant-headed lord are invoked.

Franklin Paul of Pratiksha Nagar has created a theme out of Mumbai's infamous water-logging issue and has recreated the scene of the Hindmata area, one of the spots that get affected every year during the monsoon.

Paul has displayed a Ganesh idol appearing to cross the road where heavy vehicles like BEST buses and private cars are stranded. “We wanted to show the reality, we chose a contemporary subject. We should show realism, the problems faced by people, and what we can do to prevent environmental disasters,” said Paul.

Prominent abstract artist and philanthropist Krupa Shah has created a first-of-its-kind 'Navagraha Ganpati' using Indian pulses and masalas including wheat, turmeric, ghee and others, signifying the planets. “In Hindu astrology, Navagraha means a person’s happiness, success and all-round prosperity,” Shah said.

Mumbai University’s former Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh has installed a Ganesha idol that resembles Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

The Thanawala family, known for its innovative ideas, are promoting EVs, and the Ganpati is seen here as a pillion rider behind a rat, his whimsical ride. The electric charging station is also displayed as part of the Pandal decoration.

Another Ganpati idol showed the famous Bharat Mata cinema of Lalbaug and United Mills, capturing what was once Bombay.

