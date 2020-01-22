Mumbai's eateries, malls to remain open 24x7 from January 27: Aaditya Thackeray

In a far-reaching decision, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday cleared the decks for allowing what is being described as Mumbai nightlife or Mumbai 24x7.

However, the state Excise rules would remain the same - which means that bars and pubs would not be allowed to function throughout the night. The proposal would allow malls, multiplexes, and eateries in designated round-the-clock. The Mumbai nightlife would start from January 27.

The decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government The Mumbai nightlife is the proposal mooted by Thackeray's son and state tourism, environment protocol minister Aditya Thackeray.

"Mumbai nightlife may not be the correct description, we can call it Mumbai 24x7," said Aditya.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh ensured that it would be ensured that there is no stress on the police force. Public distribution and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the police commissioner and municipal commissioner of Mumbai will decide where nightlife would be allowed.

"During the meeting, a lot of suggestions came in like some of the railway stations of Mumbai, where there is a rush for 24 hours people come and go, eateries could remain open there," said Bhujbal.

Earlier this week, at the bi-annual crime conference, Uddhav spoke to police officers about the proposal. Among those, Deshmukh, minister of state for home Satej Patil, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, director-general of police Subodh Jaiswal and Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve were also present.

Last week, Aditya had met Barve and Mumbai municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to fine-tune the plan.

In fact, the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, allows all establishments to operate around-the-clock.

The BJP has opposed the plan. "It is not in sync with Indian culture. This will lead young people in the wrong direction and lead to rape. This will lead to an increase in crime against women and create public disorder," senior BJP leader Raj Purohit said.