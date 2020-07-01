Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to not hold grand Ganesh festivities this year

The Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most famous Ganesh mandals of Mumbai, has decided to organise mammoth blood and plasma donation camps, instead of the traditional Ganesh puja.

The transition from Ganeshutsav to Arogyautsav is happening in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in India.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The decision to cancel the celebrations was taken at the AGM of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal.

According to the mandal's general secretary Sudhir Salvi, they will also donate Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had last week asked Ganesh mandals to limit the height of Ganpati idols to four feet.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Asked whether they would also install a four-feet idol, the mandal secretary replied in negative. "People have tremendous faith in Lalbaug cha Raja.... people may come... we have to ensure physical distancing and follow the health and hygiene norms," he said.

A blood donation camp, plasma donation camp will be set up at the same place.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The mandal will also honour the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives at the LoC or LAC borders. "We will also honour the families of Covid warriors.This is the first time in the history of Lalbaughcha Raja that the Ganpati Idol will not be established,” he said.

For the blood and plasma donation camps, they have tied up with King Edward Memorial Hospital at Parel in Mumbai.