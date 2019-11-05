Muslim body seeks nod for taking out procession

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notice to state government over a petition moved by a Muslim body seeking permission to take out religious procession on occasion of Eid-e-Milad next week. Last year, local police had refused to grant permission on the eve of the procession without giving any "reasonable" ground for refusal.

The vacation bench of justice Bhargav D Karia issued notice to the government and sought its response on November 7. The petition has been moved by Eid-Miladunnabi (central) Committee, Ahmedabad through its chairman Parvez Momin.

The petitioner's lawyer K R Koshti said that "The procession of Eid-e-Milad has been in existence for more than 40 years but it was only last year that it couldn't be taken out. The permission was denied by concern police inspector a day before the occasion and hence, no one could challenge it. Therefore, we have moved the court in advance."