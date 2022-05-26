MVA, BJP have their task cut out ahead of MLC polls

Maharashtra tri-party ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the opposition BJP will be pitted against each other for 10 seats during the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections on June 20.

There could be surprises and new faces in the Upper House given the fact that the mega municipal and local bodies polls are expected to be held later this year and run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls. “With series of elections ahead and issues like OBC reservation in local bodies, Maratha reservation, both the sides -- MVA and BJP would have to do a balancing act in fielding candidates,” political observers said, adding that while some new faces will have to be brought in some seniors too would have to be accommodated.

Since it would be a secret ballot, both sides would have to keep their flock together and sort out internal differences and avoid horsetrading. Given the arithmetic, BJP can win four seats and MVA can pitch in for six seats.

From NCP, the retiring members are Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar of NCP, who is the chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council and Sanjay Dound. The two Shiv Sena members who are retiring are Diwakar Raote and Subhash Desai, who is the Industries, Mining and Marathi Language Minister. Those from BJP who are retiring are Pravin Darekar, the Leader of Opposition, Prasad Lad and Sujitsinh Thakur. BJP member RN Singh had passed away in January this year.

Two BJP-backed Independents are Sadabhau Khot, the president of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana and former Minister of State for Agriculture and Vinayak Mete of Shiv Sangram. The polls are scheduled to be held on June 20, according to the Election Commission of India announcement. The electoral college comprises the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The MVA has 170 MLAs -- Shiv Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44), smaller parties/groups (10) and 8 Independents. On the other hand, BJP has strength of 106 and has support of smaller parties/groups (2) and 5 Independents. The quota for one seat is 27 votes.