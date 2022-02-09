MVA stands by Sanjay Raut after ED 'harassment'

Hours after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that he is being harassed by Enforcement Directorate, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders have came to his support.

The issue also triggered a war-of-words between the MVA and opposition BJP.

“The letter of Raut speaks volumes,” state Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister and Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray said.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “We all know that ED is now BJP’s arsenal against opposition. But this harassment and targeting in their attempt to silence strong opposition voices will fail”.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik came to Raut’s defence. “The BJP has been missing the central agencies,” he said.

Malik, who is also the state Minority Affairs Minister, alleged that former Maharashtra Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis was behind the actions taken by central agencies against the BJP's political opponents.

“He is giving directions (to agencies) on whom they should target. You can't grab power using the ED. This is Maharashtra, that would not happen,” he said.

“That central agencies are misused by the BJP is very clear,” added Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe.

Playing the victim card, says Fadnavis

Fadnavis said that Raut is trying to play a victim card. “Raut is an editor and he knows how to make headlines and earn mileage from it,” said Fadnavis. “In Modi ji’s sarkar, no one can victimise anyone…and hence Raut is playing a victim card,” he said. “Tigers cannot be scared by wolves,” he said.

