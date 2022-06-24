MVA taking decisions like never before: BJP writes to Governor Koshyari

Amid hectic efforts to salvage the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the BJP on Friday shot off a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari saying that the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation has taken 160 decisions in a span of just 48 hours.

“The MVA government is taking decisions like never before. Even a detailed report regarding this is published today in various media. More than 160 GRs have been issued within 48 hours,” Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar said.

The MVA, however, said that these were administrative orders. “We are in the government, while in government you have to take decisions and we are taking the decisions that are needed,” state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister and senior Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar said.

In the one-page letter, Darekar has pointed to the massive revolt in the ruling ally Shiv Sena following which Thackeray offered to resign and moved out from Varsha, the CM’s bungalow to his private residence, Matoshree.

Seeking Governor’s urgent attention, Darekar claimed that transfers in the police force and other major departments are also being planned.

“It is our humble request, that in the larger interest of Maharashtra and the people of the state, you should immediately intervene and put a stop to this misuse of funds,” Darekar said.