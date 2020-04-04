Nagpur: 33 people connected to Nizamuddin test negative

Nagpur: 33 persons connected to Nizamuddin event test negative of COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Apr 04 2020, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 08:18 ist
Firefighters spray disinfectants outside closed shops at a market to contain the spread of coronavirus in Nagpur. (PTI Photo)

As many as 33 Nagpur residents who had either attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, or come in contact with others who attended it, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, a health official said here.

However, a person from nearby Washim district who had some connection with the gathering tested positive for infection, Deputy Medical Superintendent of government-run IGG Medical College and Hospital Dr Sagar Pandey said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

A machine in the IGGMCH's lab, which is being used for testing samples arriving from Vidarbha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh too, broke down due to overload but testing continued with another machine, he said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Nagpur
Maharashtra
Nizamuddin
Tablighi Jamaat
