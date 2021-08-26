Narayan Rane rakes up issue of deaths of Disha Salian, Pooja Chavan

In what may snowball into a political issue yet again, Union MSMEs Minister Narayan Rane has raked up the issue involving the deaths of celebrity and talent manager Disha Salian and TikTok star Pooja Chavan.

Disha Salian was briefly associated with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide over than a year ago.

Without taking any names, Rane on Wednesday demanded to know who was responsible for the deaths of Disha Salian and Pooja Chavan.

“How did Disha Salian die? Who was present at the crime scene?...Which minister was present? Why have the police not established the cause of her death?... What about the death of Pooja Chavan? I am not going to sit quietly till the ministers responsible for the two deaths are arrested,'' he said.

He also threatened to move the court for justice. “If need be I will move the court. Let me see who protects them,” Rane said.

Disha (28) had reportedly ended her life by jumping from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building at Malad in the far western suburbs of Mumbai on the intervening night of June 8-9, 2020. Her death had taken place five days before the dead body of Sushant (34) was found at his rented duplex flat in Bandra in northwest Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Pooja Chavan (22) had allegedly ended her life by jumping off the Heaven Park building in Pune’s Wanwadi locality on the intervening night of February 7-8, 2021. Following her death, the name of state Forest Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod cropped up, after which he had to resign.