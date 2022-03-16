Navi Mumbai's 'Mega Housing Scheme 2022' expanded

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has expanded its Mega Housing Scheme 2022, one of the biggest housing projects in recent times, by adding more flats on offer in Navi Mumbai. CIDCO has decided to make 6,508 tenements available for sale through this scheme.

The Mega Housing Scheme 2022 was launched during the Republic Day festivities. Under this scheme, 5,730 tenements were made available to the economically weaker sections and general category citizens in Navi Mumbai's Taloja Node.

Apart from these tenements, CIDCO has now decided to provide some additional tenements from Dronagiri, Ghansoli, Kalamboli, Kharghar and Taloja nodes of Navi Mumbai under the scheme.

The scheme makes 1,905 tenements available for the economically weaker sections of which 181 in Dronagiri, 12 in Ghansoli, 48 in Kalamboli, 129 in Kharghar and 1535 in Taloja. Also, 4,603 tenements are available for general category, of which 241 at Dronagiri, 22 at Kalamboli, 88 at Kharghar and 4252 at Taloja.

“All the process from registration to lottery of the scheme will be done online and for this, the website www.lottery.cidcoindia.com has been made available. On this website, the applicant has to register an application, submit the documents and pay the deposit. However, applicants will not have the option to select a location (node). CIDCO will distribute the tenement of any of the above places to the applicants by computerized draw,” CIDCO officials said.

