Navy to have around 200 ships in 15 years: WNC chief

The Navy aims to have a force level of around 200 ships and submarines in a little more than a decade’s time as it gets ready to face new challenges vis-à-vis India's plan to be a developed nation.

The Indian Navy’s present force level comprises about 130 ships and submarines and the plan is to scale it to the level of 200 plus by 2037. The Indian Navy’s Maritime Capability Perspective Plan 2022-23 aims to significantly upgrade and acquire new hardware.

“Some assets would be decommissioned in years to come and at the same time, there would be several additions, we hope to be 200 plus by 2037 and MCPP aims towards that,” Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command said Saturday.

“As a principal instrument and manifestation of India’s seapower, the Indian Navy plays a pivotal role in keeping key economic highways around India safe, stable and secure which is critical to our national and global economy,” he said coinciding with Navy Day festivities.

He said that as a resurgent India strives to grow into a developed nation by 2047, its dependence on maritime resources as well as the need to secure our sea areas, are bound to increase.

Admiral Singh said that currently 45 ships and submarines are under various stages of construction. “While 43 are being made in Indian defence PSUs and private sector, two are being built in Russian shipyards,” he said.

Besides, 39 more ships are in the pipeline while being in various stages of the contract. "The plan is long-term and caters to the need according to the emerging challenges," he said, adding that new helicopters and aircraft too would be procured in the years to come.

Admiral Singh also said that the changing face of warfare is visible in the ongoing conflicts across the globe. "These have clearly pointed towards the necessity for the Navy to also induct and exploit, unmanned platforms, making it a priority area for us," he said, adding that the Navy has developed a comprehensive roadmap for induction, integration and management of unmanned assets including unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned surface vehicles and unmanned underwater vessels.

"We are also investing to harness the opportunities provided by the new-age niche domains including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Big-Data in collaboration with Indian industry and partners," he said.