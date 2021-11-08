Nawab Malik asks if Sameer Wankhede's 'sister-in-law is in drugs business'

In a new spin to the to the daily war-of-words between Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik and NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his family, the veteran politician dug up the past of his sister-in-law and wanted to know he was being prosecuted in a drugs case.

Malik tweeted a set of court documents which mentions Harshada Dinanath Redkar as one of the accused/respondents.

“Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business ? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court. Here is the proof,” he tweeted and posted the documents.

The documents show that the cause is registered under the NDPS Act.

The case was registered on 14 January, 2008 while the first hearing was held on 2 February 2008. The next hearing is scheduled on 3 March, 2022 at Judicial Magistrate’s First Class Court in Pune.

Reacting to the charge, Wankhede, however, said that he was not in service in January 2008 and had married Kranti Redkar only in 2017. “

“I wasn't even in service when the case happened in Jan 2008. I married Kranti Redkar in 2017, then how am I associated with the case anyway?,” Wankhede said.

Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede, in a brief press statement, admitted the case and added that her husband has nothing to do with it.

“I know you have a lot of questions regarding a tweet Nawab Malik has put on his Twitter handle. I would like to say that my sister was and continues to be a victim in this case. According to our legal team, it is not prudent to comment as the matter is sub-judice. My sister is going to tackle Malik's tweet legally. Sameer Wankhede has no relation to this case whatsoever,” Redkar said in a tweet.

