Nawab Malik’s resignation 'out of question', says MVA

Amid protests by the BJP, the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Thursday once again ruled out the resignation of Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

“We (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) are all on the same page on this issue. There is no question of a resignation of Nawab Bhai,” state NCP president and water resources minister Jayant Patil said. “The charges have not been established,” he said.

Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that there is terror funding in the property deal in question. “The 1993 serial blasts case had been investigated and a trial was conducted, the accused had been sentenced and sent to jail, (one) hanged to death,” he said. “For the last seven years, Narendra Modi is in power at the Centre, Devendra Fadnavis was in power for five years in Maharashtra and the Dawood link comes now? He is a Muslim leader and his name is being linked to Dawood,” said Bhujbal, a senior NCP leader.

Senior Congress leader and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said there is no question of the resignation of Malik. “He is being victimised,” he said.

