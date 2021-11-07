Nawab Malik to hold press conference today, says will reveal 'many secrets'

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik will address a press conference on Sunday, four days after stirring another controversy in the state.

"I will address a live press conference tomorrow, Sunday 7th November 2021, at 10 am. Venue-Noor Manzil, LBS Marg, Kurla, Mumbai," the NCP spokesperson tweeted on Saturday.

अब मिलते है आज सुबह १० बजे — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 7, 2021

Earlier, Malik gave out an indication of revealing 'many secrets' in a tweet. He had said, “Happy Diwali. May all of you have a very happy Diwali. There are many secrets inside hotel ‘The Lalit’ …Will see you all on Sunday."

Leader of opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis too said that he would expose Malik’s “underworld links” after Diwali.

The developments come days after BJP seemed to distance itself from NCB’s controversial and high-profile Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has been under a barrage of attacks from Malik.

Malik, whose son-in-law was arrested in a drugs case, has been spearheading the attack on Wankhede, an IRS officer, and the BJP.