Nawab Malik to reveal 'many secrets' today

Nawab Malik to hold press conference today, says will reveal 'many secrets'

Malik, whose son-in-law was arrested in a drugs case, has been spearheading the attack on Wankhede, an IRS officer, and the BJP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 07 2021, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 08:19 ist

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik will address a press conference on Sunday, four days after stirring another controversy in the state. 

"I will address a live press conference tomorrow, Sunday 7th November 2021, at 10 am. Venue-Noor Manzil, LBS Marg, Kurla, Mumbai," the NCP spokesperson tweeted on Saturday. 

Earlier, Malik gave out an indication of revealing 'many secrets' in a tweet. He had said, “Happy Diwali. May all of you have a very happy Diwali. There are many secrets inside hotel ‘The Lalit’ …Will see you all on Sunday."

Also Read | Nawab Malik, frontline firefighter of Maha Vikas Aghadi 

Leader of opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis too said that he would expose Malik’s “underworld links” after Diwali.

The developments come days after BJP seemed to distance itself from NCB’s controversial and high-profile Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has been under a barrage of attacks from Malik.

Malik, whose son-in-law was arrested in a drugs case, has been spearheading the attack on Wankhede, an IRS officer, and the BJP.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nawab Malik
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Nationalist Congress Party
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Plumbing the dark depths

Plumbing the dark depths

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

Kodava Samaj bans cake cutting, champagne at weddings

Kodava Samaj bans cake cutting, champagne at weddings

 