NCB busts rave party in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, 7 others detained

In a major swoop, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a rave party onboard a cruise ship in Mumbai in an operation that started on Saturday afternoon and still continues.

NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede said that eight persons including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are currently being questioned in connection with the raid.

Some celebrities, DJs and social media influencers too have been detained.

Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are others who are being quizzed by the anti-drug agency.

Eight to 10 persons have been detained and huge quantities of narcotics were seized.

The ship, currently at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, was to cast off for Goa when NCB sleuths swooped in.

Party organisers and cruise line representatives have also been summoned.

"It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light," NCB chief SN Pradhan told ANI.

