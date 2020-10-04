NCB Deputy Director, investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, tests positive for Covid-19

NCB Dy Director probing SSR case tests Covid positive

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2020, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 10:50 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), tested positive for coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

Malhotra was in charge in the ongoing investigation of the drug angle in the alleged death by suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rapjut.

 

