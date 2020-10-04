NCB Deputy Director, investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, tests positive for Covid-19

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), tested positive for coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, KPS Malhotra tests positive for #COVID19. — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Malhotra was in charge in the ongoing investigation of the drug angle in the alleged death by suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rapjut.