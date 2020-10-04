NCB Deputy Director, investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, tests positive for Covid-19

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), tested positive for coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.
Deputy Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, KPS Malhotra tests positive for #COVID19.
— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020
Malhotra was in charge in the ongoing investigation of the drug angle in the alleged death by suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rapjut.
How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19
Who are the foreign fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh?
Nagorno-Karabakh: New risks in an old ethnic conflict
Udupi handloom sarees get a designer’s touch
How Indian men cook a woman’s goose
Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara
When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes
Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire