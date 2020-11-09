NCB raids Arjun Rampal's Mumbai residence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 09 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 12:50 ist
Actor Arjun Rampal. Credit: DH File Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting raids at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal's residence in Mumbai. 

Earlier, Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of the actor's girlfriend Gabriella, was arrested by the agency in a drug case linked with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

More to follow...

