NCB raids Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence here, an official said on Saturday evening.

The action followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency the day before.

The raid was underway at Kohli's house, the NCB official said without divulging any details.