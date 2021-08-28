NCB raids Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence here, an official said on Saturday evening.
The action followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency the day before.
Read more: TV actor Gaurav Dixit remanded to NCB custody till August 30
The raid was underway at Kohli's house, the NCB official said without divulging any details.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube