NCB raids Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence

The raid was underway at Kohli's house, the NCB official said without divulging any details

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 28 2021, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 20:13 ist
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli. Credit: Twitter/@armaankohli

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence here, an official said on Saturday evening.

The action followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency the day before.

Read more: TV actor Gaurav Dixit remanded to NCB custody till August 30

The raid was underway at Kohli's house, the NCB official said without divulging any details. 

