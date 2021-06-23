NCB to get custody of Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar on June 23 for questioning in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will get the custody of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar on Thursday for questioning in a drugs case, an official said on Wednesday.

Kaskar's alleged involvement in the case surfaced following the recent seizure of 27 kg of hashish, he said.

NCB officials had sought his custody for examination in the case, the official said.

The NCB recently arrested seven persons in two cases in which 27 kg of hashish were recovered, he said. During investigation, it came to light that the narcotics drug was sourced from Jammu and Kashmir, he said. Also, the alleged role of Kaskar, currently lodged in a Thane jail, surfaced in the case following which his custody was sought through a production warrant and he will be examined on Thursday, the official said.

Earlier in the day, the official had said Kaskar has been apprehended by the NCB in the drugs case. Later in the day, he clarified that Kaskar will be taken into custody by the NCB for examination in the case on Thursday.

Kaskar was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane police by a team led by former encounter specialist cop Pradeep Sharma in connection with an extortion case. Kaskar was deported from the United Arab Emirates in 2003. He was said to be operating his brother's real estate business in Mumbai. The Thane police had earlier booked him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act.