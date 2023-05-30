NCP demands action against 'derogatory' articles against Savatribai Phule

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has raised the issue of derogatory articles against social reformer and educationist Savatribai Phule - one of the prominent figures of Indian history.

Veteran NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal flagged the issue and asked the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to initiate necessary steps.

“I have written a letter to the chief minister and the Mumbai Commissioner of Police for the slur on Savitribai Phule who is revered by one and all,” Bhujbal said.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal accompanied by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, state NCP President Jayant Patil, and MP Sunil Tatkare also plans to meet police top brass and ask them to take action as soon as possible.

Bhujbal also demanded a ban on the portal where the articles have been published.

Savatribai Phule (1831-1897) was the wife of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (1827-1890), the legendary activist and social reformer.

The Phule-couple had worked extensively towards female education and empowerment, and towards ending caste-based and gender-based discriminations, ending child marriage and founded the Satyashodhak Samaj (Truth-Seekers' Society).