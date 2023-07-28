NCP's Rohit Pawar meets Maharashtra dy CM Ajit Pawar

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar meets Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

The two Pawars are now in opposite camps after Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 28 2023, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 18:36 ist
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday met his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the state legislature complex here during the ongoing Monsoon session.

The two Pawars are now in opposite camps after Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state earlier this month.

The meeting took place in Ajit Pawar's chamber, sources in his office said. Rohit, a first-time MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, met the deputy chief minister in connection with work related to his constituency, they added.

