New strain of coronavirus spreads faster: Uddhav Thackeray

Amid reports of a new strain of Covid-19 that spreads much faster, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked citizens to be on alert and take maximum precautions.

“We are hearing of a new strain….we have seen how Covid-19 spreads…the new strain spreads even faster…that what the reports state from Europe…the virus is mutating and it has not come in a new avatar,” Thackeray said on Sunday in his webcast to the people of the state.

Referring to the recent discussions that he had with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Thackeray said that winter-related ailments are on the rise like throat-infection, cough and cold and fever are on the rise.

“However, we know what has to be done…we have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing and step out only when necessary,” he said.

According to him, even after the vaccination drive begins we have to continue to wear masks for the next six months. “Lot of infections can be avoided by wearing masks and we have seen it in the last few months,” he said, adding that we should not take risks during the new year festivities.

He said that currently, the situation was much better than what they had seen in the initial months. “We are in a better situation but Covid-19 has not been wiped out…it still exists…we have to keep on following the norms,” said Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“Lockdown can be imposed, night curfew can be imposed…but do we need that when the economy has started rolling, people have started travelling and working…so the next option is to take maximum care,” he said.