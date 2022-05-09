NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at more than one dozen locations linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai.

The raid is being conducted at locations linked to Dawood's associates and hawala operators, news agency ANI reported.

The raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.

The agency had registered a case in this regard in February.



More details awaited...