NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai

NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai

The locations raided are those of his associates and hawala operators

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2022, 08:41 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 08:51 ist

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at more than one dozen locations linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai.

The raid is being conducted at locations linked to Dawood's associates and hawala operators, news agency ANI reported.

The raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.

The agency had registered a case in this regard in February.
 

More details awaited...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NIA
National Investigation Agency
Dawood Ibrahim
Mumbai
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Discovery of India’s heft but not yet of how to use it

Discovery of India’s heft but not yet of how to use it

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

 