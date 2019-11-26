Nithyananda ashram: Guj HC orders trace of sisters

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday asked the police to seek help from the Central government in order to locate the two female disciples of controversial self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda to bring them back from their unknown location abroad. The high court said that it is concerned for the safety of these two females since they are not showing up.

The father of these two girls has filed a habeas corpus petition seeking their custody while alleging that his daughters have been "brainwashed" and kidnapped by the controversial godman. The division bench of the high court led by justice S R Brahmbhatt brushed aside contents of an affidavit reportedly sent by the girls through post, stating that "this creates doubt and that too from a place where our law doesn't work."

The petitioner father, originally from Tamil Nadu, has also filed an FIR against Nithyananda and two of his disciples identified as Harini Chellappan alias Nithya Pranpriyananda, 30, and Riddhi Ravikiran alias Nithya Priyatatvananda, both originally from Bidadi in Karnataka. The FIR alleges that to raise funds, the accused used to keep the students in illegal confinement, torture them and involve them in child labour. These students used to live at “Yogini Sarvagyapeetham” located at Hathijan in Ahmedabad district.