Nitin Gadkari inaugurates major road projects in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

In a major infrastructure boost in the Naxalite-affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, three important bridges and two road improvement projects that would enhance connectivity between Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The projects would go a long way in controlling the Left Wing Extremism in the area.

The projects inaugurated on Sunday were: an 855-metre major bridge across Pranahita river on Nizamabad – Jagdalpur Road (NH 63) at a cost of Rs 168 crores, 630 metre high level bridge across the Indravati River near Patagudam on Nizamabad – Jagdalpur Road (NH 63) at a cost of Rs 248 crores, 30-metre high-level bridge near Lankachen on Bejurpalli – Aheri Road, improvement of Bejurpalli-Aheri Road (SH 275) between Watra and Moyabinpeta and the Garanji – Pustola Road.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated through video link along with Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (Retd) VK Singh and Maharashtra Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said with the construction of these key bridges, the National Highway connectivity in Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh –Telangana is complete now. “This is a dream which has come true after nearly 25 years, when it was conceived when I was a Minister in Maharashtra,” he said.

“The all-weather road network in far-flung areas of Naxal affected districts like Gadchiroli will improve the socio-economic development in the region and in upcoming two years or so the Gadchiroli district will see an all-round transformation,” Gadkari said.

Gen Singh complimented the completion of developmental Road projects in the area, and said, this will go a long way in mainstreaming of people living in Left Wing Extremism areas. “With more and more infra projects coming up in these areas, the extremism is coming down gradually,” he said.

Minister wholeheartedly complimented the engineers and contractors who completed the construction of bridges in Gadchiroli, despite the fear of Naxals.

He informed that the bridge across the Indravati river was completed under very trying and war-like conditions. A police station had to be set up in order to help construct the bridge.

Gadkari also laid the foundation stones for 4 major bridges on Perimilli, Bandiya, Pearikota and Waingagana River in the district.

The existing bridges across these rivers are narrow and often get submerged during monsoons.

The bridge across the Wainganga River of approximately 825 meters will improve the connectivity between Gadchiroli and Chandrapur District.

The Minister also asked NHAI officials to utilize the saved amount of Rs 50 crore during the works of Major bridges to construct 14 minor bridges and ensure seamless transportation in otherwise inaccessible areas of Gadchiroli.

Gadkari also promised to approve the 35 km road development between Alapalli – Bamragarh this year and the remaining 65 kms in the next financial year.

The Minister also sought the state Government’s nod to connecting Desaiganj – Brahmapuri with Nagpur under the Broad Gauge Metro connectivity plan, which would reduce the travel time to 75 minutes from the current two-and-a-half-hours.