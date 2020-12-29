No approval given for ganja cultivation in Goa: Sawant

No approval given for ganja cultivation in Goa: Pramod Sawant

Sawant said a file on marijuana cultivation in the state has been moved before the government, but it has not been approved

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Dec 29 2020, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 18:22 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a proposal has been moved before the state government to allow cultivation of marijuana, but no approval has been granted in the matter.

His statement came a day after Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai claimed there was a proposal to cultivate marijuana (ganja or grass) in the state for medicinal purposes.

Talking to reporters here,Sawant said a file on marijuana cultivation in the state has been moved before the government, but it has not been approved.

"There is a proposal, but that does not mean we have given approval. It is for the government to take a decision.

"That way, there are many things which are proposed to the government, but are never approved, he said.

Sardesai, a former Goa Deputy Chief Minister, on Monday asked how the government will ensure that cultivation of marijuana will be limited to medical purposes. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
marijuana
Ganja cultivation
Pramod Sawant

What's Brewing

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

Farmers fear FCI purchases may end under new farm laws

Lava to bring ‘Made in India’ phone next week

Lava to bring ‘Made in India’ phone next week

No spinner before Ashwin has dictated me: Smith

No spinner before Ashwin has dictated me: Smith

What oil takes to 2021: A historic collapse, worries

What oil takes to 2021: A historic collapse, worries

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

 