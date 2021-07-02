No cheer for Goa bar owners; claim psychological distress due to continued closure

With their businesses continued to be shut due to Covid regulations, Goa's bar and restaurant owners have claimed they are under "psychological distress" in a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, in which they have pleaded for permission to resume regular operations in wake of a decrease in the state's positive infection rate.

In a letter to Sawant on Friday, Michael Carrasco, president of the All Goa Bar and Restaurant Owners Association, said that the continued closure of their establishments had led to panic in the Association's members, who could resort to distress sales or face bankruptcy.

"Since the positive cases and death rates have reduced, the Goa government should consider opening of our business to avoid distress sale, closure of business. More than monetary losses, there are job losses as our industry comprises both unskilled and skill labour," Carrasco said in the representation to the Chief Minister.

"And due to our closure, all other subsidiary businesses related to vegetable, meat, fruit, fish vendors, etc, are affected. There is also psychological distress in society. The government should wake up and allow all operations to start to avoid panic among our business colleges and unrest in our society," he said.

Licenced bars and restaurants are integral to Goa's tourist profile, especially because of the liberal excise regime in the coastal state, which facilitates lower prices of alcohol as compared to the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Bars and restaurants continue to be shut under Covid management protocols imposed by the state administration, despite gradual relaxation of norms, which has allowed opening up of markets, retail liquor stores, etc. While bars and restaurants are barred from allowing onsite guests, they are however allowed to keep their kitchens open and home deliver food.

Carrasco however claims that the concession is just now enough.

"Our businesses have come to a standstill, without any relief... Businessmen are desperate and are ready to rent out and even sell their ancestral businesses. No relief has been considered in any form for our businesses," Carrasco said in his letter.

"Last year, we were officially closed down for six months and this time the closure has lasted for three months already. Over and above, the state government has increased the licence fees, hiked excise rates and has now started charging tax on bars and restaurants as per area. How can we survive under this onslaught?" he said.

The coastal state has around 10,000 licenced bars and restaurants.

Check out DH latest videos: