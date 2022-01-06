No plans to shut down Mumbai locals: Rajesh Tope

Amid an unprecedented surge of Covid-19 cases in India’s financial capital, the Maharashtra government ruled out shutting down local trains in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

“We do not have any plans to restrict the use of local trains in Mumbai,” state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope told reporters Thursday. He said CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are reviewing the situation daily.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ruled out a complete lockdown in the state but assured of “augmented restrictions”. Tope said any curfew or restriction will be announced by the chief minister.

The minister said that the state's health infrastructure is being beefed to fight the third wave sweeping the state. Tope stressed the need to continue the state's economic activities while urging people to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

More than 80 lakh people are likely to get affected by the third wave, double the number of people affected in the deadly second wave.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has asked private hospitals and nursing homes to restore their hospital bed capacity to what it was during the peak of the second wave.

Chahal predicted a sharp increase in the requirement of hospital beds considering that 10-12 per cent of the patients are symptomatic every day.

“Since more than 95 per cent cases are being detected from non-slum areas, there is tremendous demand for seeking beds in private hospitals only. Patients are reluctant to go to Covid jumbo hospitals and BMC hospitals,” he said.

