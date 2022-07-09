No question of Goa Congress MLAs joining BJP: Gundu Rao

On the eve of the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislative assembly, the Congress has denied any rift in its camps or the possibility of its MLAs joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, All India Congress Committee in charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao said that reports in a section of the media about the possibility of Congress MLAs joining the BJP was mere speculation.

“Goa is always full of speculation. We have to work in the opposition party. We have to work effectively,” Rao said, after a meeting of party legislators in Panaji.

“There are rumours every day… right from day one. After the results came, since then the rumours are there. So I think we should not unnecessarily speak about this speculative thing... We all are together,” Rao said.

The Congress was the single largest party with 17 MLAs after the 2017 assembly polls. But by the time it was time for the 2022 polls, 15 MLAs had parted ways with Congress, most of them joining the BJP. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition had split the Congress legislative party to merge into the ruling party.

Ever since the BJP assumed power again in Goa, there has been speculation rife about some Congress MLAs keen on joining the BJP.

Rao, in his interaction with reporters, also questioned the recent celebration of 100 days of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s tenure by the BJP.

“There are many issues concerning Goa and yet 100 days in power are celebrated. I don't know for what (reason) they celebrated. There are so many things, which the government has not taken care of,” Rao said.

“So I think as an opposition party, we have to represent the people and see that whatever the money of the people is spent properly,” Rao said.