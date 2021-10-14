Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED in PMLA case

Bollywood actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

However, there is no official confirmation.

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by one Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

Delhi: Actor & dancer Nora Fatehi reaches the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case pic.twitter.com/c3t5YEMEaA — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

The agency had summoned Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case before. Fernandez was earlier quizzed by the ED as a "witness" in the case.

Fernandez will appear before the ED again in Delhi tomorrow.

