Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED

Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED in PMLA case

The agency had summoned Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case before

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Oct 14 2021, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 12:47 ist
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelinef143/@norafatehi

Bollywood actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

However, there is no official confirmation.

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by one Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

The agency had summoned Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case before. Fernandez was earlier quizzed by the ED as a "witness" in the case.

Fernandez will appear before the ED again in Delhi tomorrow. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nora Fatehi
Jacqueline Fernandez
Entertainment News
Enforcement Directorate
PMLA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

 