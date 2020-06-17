Numbar of active COVID-19 patients slide in Maharashtra

Amid the compounding Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, here comes some bit of encouraging news— the number of active cases in the state is less than those undergoing treatment.

As on Tuesday evening, the number of active patients stood at 50,044.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The total progressive cases stood at 1,13,445, of which 57,851 have been treated while 5,537 have died, according to figures released by the Public Health department.

In Mumbai also there has been a change in the situation.

According to data of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the total progressive positive patients stood at 60,142 while active patients are 25,937.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 17

The total number of patients who have been discharged is 31,040 while casualties stand at 3,165.

In terms of the spread, the state has shot up from only 2 COVID-19 positive cases on March 9 to 113,445 on Tuesday— a staggering average of 1,260 cases per day in the past nearly 100 days.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

A month on from the first patient’s death (March 17), the state on April 17 recorded 201 deaths and 3,320 patients; which by May 17 shot up 10 times to 33,053 cases and 1,198 fatalities; and by June 17 it has more than tripled to 113,445 patients and quadrupling to over 5,537 deaths.