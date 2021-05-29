Oil spill reported off Maharashtra's Palghar coast from barge impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

Nearly a fortnight after Cyclone Tauktae passed near ONGC’s Mumbai High offshore development area, an oil spill has been reported along the Palghar coast from one of the barges that ran aground.

The local fisherfolk community has flagged the problem to the Palghar district authorities after noticing oil around GAL Constructor that was stuck in the rocky shores of Vadrai, after the devastating cyclone struck Maharashtra on May 17.

Vadrai Machimar Sarvodaya Society Chairman Manendra Arekar, who is also a member of Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti, said: “There is 80,000 litres of diesel on board the barge plus huge quantities of lube and grease….we have already noticed oil spill and this could be a big problem in the days to come.”

He said that from May 31-July 31, during which there is a ban on fishing because of the southwest monsoon, a lot of fishermen depend on the cache along the shores. “Already some people have complained about the smell in the fish,” he said, pointing out that it is affecting the livelihoods of people.

The Satpati coastal police station has been approached by the contractors and owners of the barge and containment measures are underway.

Of the total nearly 350 floating and fixed assets in the Mumbai High region, five were affected – Papaa-305, an accommodation barge with 261 persons on board; GAL Constructor barge, with 176 persons on board; its anchor handling vessel Varaprada, with 13 persons onboard; drill ship Sagar Bhushan, with 101 persons on board; and construction barge Support Station, with 202 persons on board.

A total of 714 persons were on board these vessels of whom 628 have been saved while 86 lost their lives. The crew members who lost their lives were onboard Papaa-305 and Varaprada. All those on board the GAL Constructor were rescued by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.