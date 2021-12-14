Omicron cases in Maharashtra jump to 28

However, one of these patients has travelled to Bengaluru and another to Delhi

  Dec 14 2021
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 20:21 ist
A healthcare worker checks the complete vaccination certificate of the arriving passengers, at Bandra Terminal, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The total cumulative Omicron cases in Maharashtra shot up to 28 with eight fresh cases of the new Covid-19 variant being reported in the state.

Incidentally, none of the fresh cases has any history of international travel. 

However, one of these patients has travelled to Bengaluru and another to Delhi. 

One of the patients hails from Rajasthan. 

Of these eight cases, seven are from Mumbai, while one has been reported from the Vasai-Virar locality of Palghar district, officials of the Public Health Department said on Tuesday. 

Till date, 28 cases have been reported - Mumbai (12), Pimpri-Chinchwad (10), Pune (2), Kalyan-Dombivli (1), Nagpur (1), Latur (1) and Vasai-Virar (1) - of which nine have been cured and tested RT-PCR negative. 

Of these eight new cases, three are women and five men, and all are in the age group of 24-41. “Three patients are asymptomatic, while five have shown mild symptoms. None of them has a history of international travel,” officials said, adding that while two are in hospitals, the rest of them are in home quarantine. 

Of the eight patients, seven of them are vaccinated. 

Meanwhile, 684 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total to 66,45,136 and 1,41,288 respectively.

