Shinde says Oppn shouldn't cast aspersions on Speaker

Opposition should not cast aspersions on Speaker: Maha CM Shinde

Both Shinde and Fadnavis expressed satisfaction at the proceedings of the legislature

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Dec 30 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 22:29 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday slammed the opposition for targeting Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, and said the decorum of the House should be maintained.

Talking to reporters at the end of the winter session, Shinde said the Speaker conducted the proceedings very well. "He is well versed with the rules of the legislature and law....Never before the Speaker has been targeted in such a manner," the CM said to a question about the opposition seeking to move a no-trust motion against Narwekar.

Also Read: Eknath Shinde-faction Minister Abdul Sattar lands in soup

''It is wrong to criticise the Speaker in this manner," he added. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said all opposition leaders spoke for at least one hour during the session. "If they are not satisfied, we will give them more time in the next session," he added.

Both Shinde and Fadnavis expressed satisfaction at the proceedings of the legislature. Their government took decisions for the welfare of the people, the two leaders said. Winter session was held in Nagpur, the state's second capital, after two years, Shinde noted.

Also Read: BJP-BSS government will compete full term, win next polls: Eknath Shinde

If the government had not changed, this would not have been possible, he quipped. Fadnavis, meanwhile, also took a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray who is a member of the Legislative Council. "Those who speak about democracy attended the legislature's proceedings for only 46 minutes," Fadnavis said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Eknath Shinde
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Assembly
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

S Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Cancer patients at higher risk of contracting Covid

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Charged for 'prostitution', acquitted 14 years later

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

Pics: Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in NYC

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

Female CRPF officers to join Kashmir anti-militancy ops

 