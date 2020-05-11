Over 1,000 cops coronavirus positive in Maharashtra

In a number that reflects the plight of those in frontline, over 1,000 police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra in the last two months.

A total of six cops have died batting COVID-19 in the state, that is worst affected in the country. As many as 113 have been treated and discharged.

“It is exemplary that the entire 2.25 lakh strong police force is working for long hours through what is one of the biggest public health challenges we are facing," home minister Anil Deshmukh said.

“To those who say this will affect the morale of the police, I want to affirm that in difficult times, the efficiency of police has, in fact, doubled," he said.

He however admitted: “It is essential to underline to the police force that they are not alone in this fight. From the flurry of messages, phone calls and social media posts to me on various platforms, I know this is an issue which the citizenry feels as strongly as me.”

Deshmukh highlighted how whether it was the 26/11 terror attack or the great deluge of 2005 which drowned Mumbai, Maharashtra police has always gone out of its way to help citizens even risking their life and limb.

“This has come to the fore again with the current COVID-19 pandemic as the police personnel form the frontline Covid warriors called out to help with law and order even in areas of high-contagion,” he pointed out.

Deshmukh said he has decided to honour the selflessness of police personnel by putting up the Maharashtra Police logo as his DP on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and asked citizens to join him.

The appeal has met with a tremendous response from the length and breadth of the state and many citizens changed their DPs immediately.

This includes grassroots activists, homemakers, collegians, political acitivists, corproate captains, sportspersons and well-known celebs who feel strongly about showing solidarity with the police.

Many well-known personalities responded to Deshmukh's appeal and changed their DPs. These include NCP MP Supriya Sule and Deshmukh's cabinet colleague water resources minister Jayant Patil; cricketer Virat Kohli; Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra; actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Arjun Bajwa, Vatsal Sheth, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Tisca Chopra, Bhagyashree, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan; music composer Jatin Pandit and his son Rahul; well-known film publicist Saleha Yohann; filmmakers Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala; scriptwriter Rajat Aroraa; ghazal exponents Talat Aziz and Penaz Masani; fashion designer Neeta Lulla, model-choreographer Lubna Adams and Shaurya Pratap Singh among others.

Several political activists and functionaries from the NCP and Maha Vikas Aghadi also followed suit.