Over 900 IIT students vaccinated in Gujarat amid reports of vaccine shortage for frontline workers

While states like Maharashtra and Odisha are reportedly facing vaccine shortage for its frontline workers, a controversy has erupted over reports that nearly 1,000 students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGn), received Covishield vaccines in a special drive on the campus even though they don't fall under the categories of people as prescribed by the central government.

DH has accessed several emails written to the students living on the campus, informing them of the vaccination dates, venues, and possible side-effects and care. The drive was carried out between March 30 and April 2. In one of the emails written by the General Secretary, Student Council, Jainam Shah, it mentioned, "If you are receiving this email, you are scheduled for vaccination tomorrow (1st April 2021) between 9:00 am and 5 pm. Please be prepared accordingly; you will receive further communication from volunteers regarding the exact slot to go to the health centre in housing block 30 (near the gate). The vaccine that is being administered is Covishield..."

In another email, Shah is mentioned stating, "There has been a slight change in the venue. It has been changed to Jasubhai Auditorium (in Academic Block-2). Also, it is advised to do mild physical warm up (like a few squats or climb a couple of flights of stairs)...before you come to the vaccine centre." When contacted, Shah hung up the phone asking to "contact the communication officer."

The institute has created a "Control Room" to deal with Covid-19 related issues. An email, sent by the Control Room, informed students about arrangement of food packets at their hostel rooms and advised them of taking the medicine provided at the health centre.

The email dated April 2, "We have received concerns regarding high fever, body ache, headaches, nauseating etc., from the residents of Aibaan, Beauki, Chimair, and Duven post-vaccination. Kindly do not panic; according to the doctors, these symptoms are normal and will be there for a few days. You are advised to take the medicine you would have received from the health centre after the vaccine and not the painkillers. However, if the symptoms are severe and persistent for a longer period, feel free to contact Dr. Deepa Shah..." Shah is one of the medical consultants with the institute.

According to sources on the campus, the institute requested the Gandhinagar officials for vaccination when many students were agitating over handling the Covid-19 situation, particularly one hostel where nearly 200 students were living.

"The institute was not isolating the Covid-19 positive students and were forced to stay together. The panicked students started sneaking into other hostels to be safe from the virus. The whole situation angered the students, who started agitating. This was happening till the last week of March. It was only after complaints of the students, the institute launched the vaccination drive", said a student requesting anonymity. He added, "We have been indirectly told not to speak to the media about anything, including vaccination."

However, the institute denied that there was any agitation. It said, "IITGN has always been sensitive to students’ concerns and requirements, and communicates openly with them. There has been no agitation by students. Students’ safety and well-being remains the top priority of the Institute. We have taken several preventive measures to keep the student community safe from the pandemic." The institute is yet to respond to vaccination to students.

When contacted, Gandhinagar collector Kuldeep Arya told DH, "I am not aware if students were vaccinated, but we will initiate a probe if it has happened." He said that the vaccines are only for frontline health workers, revenue officers, and citizens above 45 years of age.

Alumni protest charging Rs 4,000 from students for quarantine facilities

Over 100 alumni of IITGn have issued a statement on reports that students who want quarantine facilities on the campus are being asked to pay Rs 4000 as a "flat quarantine charge." The statement notes that "this is over and above current hostel, mess, laundry, and other charges."

The statement reads that "Covid-19 and continuing regulations have affected students in various ways, and, unquestionably, students from marginalized communities have been affected the most. Questions of access—to space, privacy, computers, the internet, and so on—have been crucial in this situation. While many of them expect the campus to be a safe and hospitable environment which facilitates learning, extorting money—from students wanting to return—sends out inappropriate signals, to say the very least."

The statement claims that the institute is charging for the "welfare of workers on campus." The alumni have stated, "While workers' welfare is necessary and desirable, it need not come at the cost of students' welfare. Penalizing students in this way clearly discriminates against marginalized students."

The institute denied these allegations and said that it took several measures to keep students' safe from the pandemic. "The quarantine charge was one of them and was introduced to discourage needless and unnecessary entry and exit to the campus. Please note that the “quarantine charges” were never applicable if a student returned from home or joined the Institute. The quarantine charge is also not applicable to anybody quarantined due to medical reasons; it is only applicable to those choosing to undertake outstation travel voluntarily," read a statement issued by the institute.