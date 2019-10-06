Painter, 'killer' gardener found dead in Goa village

Artist Shireen Mody (65) was found murdered in the storeroom of her house in the Arpora beach village in North Goa and minutes later her gardener, the alleged killer, succumbed to injuries a short distance from the crime scene.

In-charge of the Anjuna police station, Police inspector Navlesh Dessai told DH that both Mody and her gardener Praful, a native of Assam, were constantly squabbling for the past few weeks.

"Today, they were were again having a heated exchange when the gardener called Mody to the storeroom and assaulted her with a heavy garden tool,” Dessai said.

The official also said that a CCTV footage, as well as the statements of Mody's neighbours, confirmed that the gardener was running away from the crime scene.

"He fell and received injuries, but later succumbed to them," the official said.

Both the bodies have been sent to the Goa Medical College near Panaji for a post-mortem.

Mody is a well known artist and originally hails from Mumbai.