Pankaj Kumar appointed chief secretary of Gujarat

Pankaj Kumar appointed as chief secretary of Gujarat

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 27 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 15:04 ist
Gujarat chief secretary Pankaj Kumar. Credit: Twitter Photo/@Bhupendrabjp

Senior IAS officer Pankaj Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Gujarat government, an official from the state General Administration department said on Friday. A 1986-batch IAS officer, Kumar (59) will replace Anil Mukim, who is retiring from service on August 31, and will take charge on the same day, a release issued by the department stated.

Kumar is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the state Home department, and before that he had spent a significant time as the ACS of the Revenue department. During Kumar’s tenure in the revenue department, several pro-people and transparent initiatives such as the online Non-Agricultural (NA) certification system and online land premium payment system had been introduced.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 