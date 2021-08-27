Pankaj Kumar appointed as chief secretary of Gujarat

Senior IAS officer Pankaj Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Gujarat government, an official from the state General Administration department said on Friday. A 1986-batch IAS officer, Kumar (59) will replace Anil Mukim, who is retiring from service on August 31, and will take charge on the same day, a release issued by the department stated.

Kumar is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the state Home department, and before that he had spent a significant time as the ACS of the Revenue department. During Kumar’s tenure in the revenue department, several pro-people and transparent initiatives such as the online Non-Agricultural (NA) certification system and online land premium payment system had been introduced.

